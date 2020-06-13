The NBA's path to getting back on the court has been full of twists and turns.

One week after the NBA Players Association approved the framework for a return to play, a faction of players reportedly have reservations about that decision.

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck reported there is "growing concern" about the league's plan to send 22 teams to Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Campus in Florida, where they would live, practice and play until a champion is crowned.

"Players want more freedom of movement while in Orlando," Beck said.

Under the current plan, even the teams that don't make the playoffs would have to spend more than a month in Florida. Teams are scheduled to arrive at Disney World between July 7-9. The first regular-season games are supposed to take place July 30 and would conclude Aug. 14.

It's possible players on contenders such as Los Angeles' LeBron James or Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo would have to spend three months away from home. Game 7 of the NBA Finals is slated for Oct. 13.

Each team invited to Florida will play eight regular-season games. Then a play-in tournament between the teams in eighth and ninth place will decide the final playoff spot in each conference (assuming the gap between them is four games or fewer). From there, the postseason would proceed in its usual format: The champion would need to win four best-of-seven series.

Last week, the Players Association acknowledged, "various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."

Clearly, there are significant details that need to be hashed out. The NBA has yet to publicly release its plan about a coronavirus testing protocol. On Friday, there were 1,902 reported cases of coronavirus in Florida, a new single-day high.

The NBA was forced to suspend the season March 11, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. The league will reportedly test players, coaches and essential staff members on campus daily. Anyone who tests positive will have to quarantine for at least seven days and "possibly 10 to 14," ESPN reported last week.

If the NBA is able to resume the season, the Pelicans (28-36) face a steep climb to the playoffs. They would need to win at least as many games as the Grizzlies (32-33) and at least one more than the Trail Blazers (29-37). If they did both of those things and finished ninth, they would then need to beat the team in eighth -- likely Memphis -- twice in a row to earn a first-round playoff series.

The Pelicans lost 18 games when the season was suspended indefinitely. Starting in late July, they could get at least eight of them back.

But first, the NBA must figure out the basics of its return-to-play plan. There's no guarantee that it gets done.