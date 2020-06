Youth Fall Soccer registration is June 29-July 24 for ages 3-15 as of Sept. 1. The fee is $25/residents and $40/non-residents. All games are held on Friday nights at Morgan Sports Center. Registration can be completed online at www.cityofdestin.com or in person at the Destin Community Center Monday 50 Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended. Coaches are needed.