There’s been some changes on the leader board of the Summer Slam Fishing Tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar.

As of close of day on Sunday, Capt. Casey Godwin of the Suzie Q has stepped into the lead in the Red Snapper Division for federal boats with a 26.4 pounder. Top snapper on a state boat is an 18 pounder on the Great Escape with Capt. Jason Rogers. Leading private boat is Angler with a 24.6 pounder.

In the Grouper Division, Capt. Matthew Champion on the Champion Ship still leads with a 46.2 pounder. Capt. Zack Wolfe of the Malia Ann leads the state boats with a 13-pound grouper and Fifty Fifty is tops for the private boats with a 12.4 pounder.

Capt. Todd Allen and the Big John tops the Ladies Division with a 20.2-pound red snapper and Suzie Q has the top grouper weighing in at 18.2 pounds.

Big John leads the Junior Division for both snapper and grouper, with a 16.2-pound snapper and 13.2-pound grouper.

As for the Pounder’s Division, where boats can weigh two of each eligible species per trip, for a running tally for the tournament, Suzie Q leads the federal boats with 580.2 pounds of fish. Just Reel is out front for the state boats with 207.6 pounds of fish and Sea Bandit leads the private boats with 132.6 pounds.

Thus far 382 fish have been entered in the tournament that started June 1 and goes until Aug. 9.

The scales are open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Boathouse Oyster Bar located on Destin harbor.