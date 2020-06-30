It’s not just about the red snapper when it comes to the Summer Slam fishing tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar. And the boats proved it this past week with some big grouper brought to the scales for a few changes on the leaderboard of the second annual event.

The Twilight, with Capt. Robert Hill at the helm, moved into the top spot in the Grouper Division for the largest gag caught on a federal boat with a 54.4 pounder.

Coastline Tree Service hauled in a 38-pound grouper for a top spot in the private boat division. And still holding in the state boats for grouper is Capt. Zack Wolfe on the the Malia Ann with a 13 pounder.

In the Red Snapper Division, Capt. Casey Godwin on the Suzie Q is still in first for federal boats with a 26.4 pounder. Capt. Jason Rogers on the Great Escape leads the state boats with an 18 pounder and the private boat Angler is in the lead with a 24.6 pounder.

Capt. Todd Allen on the Big John is dominating in the Junior Division with a 16.2-pound red snapper and a 13.2-pound gag grouper.

In the Ladies Division, the Big John has the largest red snapper, a 20.2 pounder, and Suzie Q leads the grouper with a 33.6 pounder.

In the Pounders Division, which is a running tally throughout the tournament of the two largest snapper and grouper caught each trip, every ounce counts. Leading the Pounders Division for the federal boats is the Big John with 844 pounds of fish.

Capt. Josh Glidden of the Just Reel leads the state boats with 284 pounds and the Sea Bandit is in first for the private boats with 228 pounds of fish.

The Summer Slam runs through Aug. 9 at the Boathouse with weigh-ins daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Aug. 1, amberjack will be thrown in the mix, which will up the poundage pretty quickly.

Currently there are 31 boats entered, but there is still plenty of time for more boats to join. For more information, contact weighmaster Amber Helton at 685-0611.