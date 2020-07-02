For the third time since May 8, Alabama has added a top 50 prospect to its 2021 recruiting class.

Edge defender Dallas Turner was the latest addition, the four-star out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committing to UA Wednesday afternoon. He joins wide receiver Jacorey Brooks from Miami and offensive lineman JC Latham out of IMG Academy as top 50 prospects in the class.

Turner is the third edge defender/linebacker in the class, alongside two in-state four-star prospects: Deontae Lawson from Mobile Christian and Ian Jackson from Prattville.

Turner — a top 10 prospect in the state of Florida — committed to UA over strong interest from Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan, among others. Turner is the second player to commit to UA this week, after three-star cornerback Devonta Smith committed on Monday.

This is the continuation of a streak of commitments, as Alabama has now added five prospects since May 15. Earlier this spring, Alabama’s recruiting class was rated outside of the top 50 nationally in the 247 Sports Composite; the Crimson Tide was in the top 20 before Turner’s commitment and is now ranked 12th.

