As NBA teams prepare to head to Florida next week to resume the season, players and executives have stressed that life inside the Walt Disney World "bubble" will be as much of a mental challenge as a physical one.

"I think it's probably 10% physical, 90% mental, honestly," Josh Hart said.

Those who choose to go to Florida will not be able to see their families for a minimum of five weeks. They will play high-stakes games inside empty arenas. And while all of that is going on, many players will be focused on what they can do to fight for racial justice.

"I do believe it is the right thing to go and play," JJ Redick said. "But there is absolutely no comfort level. None. I know the league and the union has tried to create this environment, and I get it. But there is so much else going on right now. We're going to play. We're going to do our best. But we realize there are so many more important things."

In the early days of the pandemic, Redick, his wife, Chelsea, and their two young sons relocated to their home in New York City. At first, Redick didn't believe the NBA would find a way to complete the season. But when it unveiled its plan to bring 22 teams to Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida, he decided he was on board.

Redick said the most difficult part of the resumption process has been figuring out how the NBA can properly address racial injustice. The police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have caused anger and frustration in a league whose players are overwhelmingly Black.

In a joint statement, the NBA and the NBA Players Association announced that fighting systemic racism will be a primary concern in Florida. The NBA plans to paint the words "Black Lives Matter" on the sidelines of its game courts, according to ESPN.

Redick said he is supportive of those measures but, like many other players, has been focused on what the NBA can do to create meaningful societal change.

"We all realize there's more to it than just kneeling at the anthem or putting up the Black power sign," Redick said in a SportsCenter appearance. "We need real change in this country."

Redick has been rooming with Jrue Holiday since he returned to New Orleans. His lease expired, and his wife and children did not make the trip back to Louisiana with him. Redick said it has been "emotionally daunting" to be without them.

On Monday, the Pelicans began mandatory individual workouts inside their practice facility. They won't be allowed to hold group practices until July 10. Teams are allowed to bring a maximum of 35 people to Florida. Once they arrive, they will be tested daily for COVID-19.

"We're going down with the intention of making the playoffs," Redick said. "Of making a run. I think so much of Orlando and the results of being in Orlando will be about who wants to actually be there."

Anyone who leaves the Walt Disney World grounds will be forced to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. There have been 11,458 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County, Florida, where Walt Disney World is located. That accounts for 6.8% of Florida's cases.

During their time in Florida, players will try to balance their duties as competitors and members of society who wish to see meaningful change.

"To say that we have any sort of comfort level would be a lie," Redick said. "There is no comfort level. We're not with our families. We're not in our homes. We're isolated in a bubble in the middle of a hot spot in the middle of Florida while there is social unrest going in the country, and we're three months away from potentially the most important election in our lifetimes. So while there's all that going on, we have to perform and play basketball and all of that."