After taking over the lead in the grouper division last week, the Twilight now leads the red snapper category as well in the Summer Slam Fishing Tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor.

Capt. Robert Hill and deckhand Jordan Colson on the Twilight weighed in a 28.4-pound red snapper for the top spot in the federal boat category.

The Twilight sits in the top spot for a federal boat in the grouper division as well with a 54.4-pounder.

Others leading in the red snapper division are Capt. Jason Rogers on the Great Escape with an 18-pounder in the state boat category, and Angler with a 24.6-pounder in the private boat category.

In the grouper division, leading the state boats is Capt. Zack Wolfe on the Malia Ann with a 13-pounder. Coastline Tree Service leads the private boats with a 38-pounder.

In the Ladies Division, No Alibi with Capt. Chris Schofield leads the red snapper category with a 24-pounder caught by Amber Helton. The leading grouper, a 33.6-pounder, was caught aboard the Suzie Q with Capt. Casey Godwin.

As for the Junior Division, Capt. Todd Allen on the Big John holds down both the red snapper and grouper category. The largest snapper is a 16.2-pounder and the biggest grouper, 13.2-pounds.

The Pounders Division continues to add up with the Big John leading the federal boats with 983.8-pounds of fish.

Boats can enter two snapper and two grouper per trip each day in the Pounders Division. The tournament started June 1 with 30 boats now participating.

Top state boat in the Pounders Division is Capt. Josh Glidden on the Just Reel with 348.4 pounds.

Private boat leading the Pounders Division is the Sea Bandit with 242 pounds of fish.

The tournament which started June 1 goes until Aug. 9 with weigh-ins daily at the Boathouse from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.