After six weeks of competition, its hard to break onto the leaderboard of the second annual Summer Slam fishing tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor.

However, Capt. Todd Allen and his crew on the Big John continue to bring in some big fish adding to their Pounders total. Big John leads the federal boats with 1,188.4 pounds of fish thus far. Participating boats in the tournament can weigh two fish per eligible species per trip in the Pounders Division, which is running tally of pounds caught. Eligible fish are red snapper and grouper. Starting Aug. 1 amberjack will be added to the list.

The crew aboard the Big John had the biggest grouper of the week, a 39.8 pounder, to add to their Pounders count.

Top state boat in the Pounders division is Capt. Josh Glidden on the Just Reel with 409.2 pounds of fish. And Capt. Forrest Dalton aboard the Sea Bandit leads the private boats with 261.6 pounds.

Capt. Robert Hill and deckhand Jordan Colson on the Twilight still sit in first place in the Red Snapper Division for federal boats with a 28.4 pounder. Capt. Jason Rogers on the Great Escape leads the state boats with an 18-pound snapper. The Angler had the biggest snapper on the leaderboard for a private boat with a 24.6 pounder.

In the Grouper Division, there was no change on the board for week six. The Twilight is still tops in the federal category with a 54.4 pounder. Capt. Zach Wolfe on the Malia Ann leads the state boats with a 13 pounder and Coastline Tree Service tops the private boat category with a 38 pounder.

In the Ladies Division, Capt. Chris Schofield aboard the No Alibi has the top snapper at 24 pounds and the Suzie Q with Capt. Casey Godwin has the leading grouper at 33.6 pounds.

Big John has both spots on the board in the Junior Division, a 16.2-pound red snapper and a 13.2-pound grouper.

Weigh-ins are daily for the Summer Slam at the Boathouse from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The tournament goes through Aug. 9.