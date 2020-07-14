If it’s July in Destin, there’s going to be plenty of red snapper on the fishing docks along the harbor. And Monday, just like any other day in July, it didn’t disappoint with plenty of red snapper hitting the racks.

Capt. Don Dineen and his group from Atlanta on the Sure Lure landed a pretty big snapper, plus several others as well as a few king king mackerel.

Tennessee anglers on the High Cotton with Capt. TJ George got their red snapper, two per angler, plus a king mackerel, mingo, black snapper and a flounder.

"We had a great time," was the sentiment repeated by many of the folks on the boat.

Montgomery, Alabama, anglers on the Only Way with Capt. Pat Meyer hauled in a roughly 15-pound gag grouper to go with their red snapper and black snapper.

Atlanta, Texas and South Carolina anglers on the Mighty Fine with Capt. Bud Miller combined for a good catch of red snapper, mingo and bonito on Monday.

Red snapper was the catch of the day aboard the Rewind with Capt. Reid Phillips.

South Carolina anglers on the Just-B-Cause with Capt. Ken Bolden came in with a limit of red snapper, a few mingo and white snapper as well.

"It was nice out today," Bolden said. "It was a little overcast with a little chop ... it was nice."

Tennessee anglers aboard the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre caught red snapper, mingo and white snapper.

Fishermen on the Full Draw with Capt. Brantley Galloway pulled in a limit of red snapper and bonito.

South Carolina and Georgia anglers on the One of a Kind with Capt. Chris Michelson filled the nails with red snapper and mingo.

Red snapper was the catch of the day aboard the Lock N Load with Capt. Steve Brown.

Anglers on the Tropical Winds with Capt. Steve Allen brought in stringers filled with red snapper, mingo and white snapper.

Fishermen from Tennessee aboard the Malia Ann with Capt. Zach Wolfe caught their limit of red snapper, three black snapper and a couple of bonito.

Folks, the red snapper just keep coming, but it will soon be coming to a close. The first of August will be the last day to land a red snapper for the federally permitted charter boats. However, at that point, amberjack opens back up.

So it will be just another day at the docks, but a change in scenery from red to silver.

See you on the docks.