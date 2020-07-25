A trio of athletes with ties to the Daily News coverage area were named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas, who played for Walton and Niceville from 2014-17, North Carolina’s Michael Carter, who played for Navarre from 2013-2016, and Colorado State’s Dante Wright, who also played for the Raiders from 2015-2018, were among 50 college football players highlighted for their versatility.

The Hornung Award is "given annually to the most versatile player in major college football," according to the award’s website, and will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award dinner in March 2021 in Louisville. Six past Hornung winners — including Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley — were first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

A rising junior, Thomas held down his safety position for the Yellow Jackets in 2019, using his 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame to rack up 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, force one fumble and pick off one pass. He also returned seven kicks for 149 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per return.

In 2018, Thomas became the first freshman in Georgia Tech history to return to kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 100-yard return against rival Georgia, which earned him First-Team All-ACC recognition as a kick returner from Pro Football Focus.

A three-time All-State and All-Area honoree in high school, Thomas returned interceptions for touchdowns in five straight games as a sophomore at Walton and finished the season with a school-record eight interceptions.

A 5-10, 200-pound, rising senior, Carter was a Third-Team All-ACC running back for the Tar Heels this past season, racking up 1,623 all-purpose yard, including 1,003 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. For his college career, Carter has posted 3,042 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns.

As a senior at Navarre, Carter was named both the USA Today Florida Offensive Player of the Year and the Class 6A Mr. Football by the Florida Dairy Farmers Association. He finished his final high school season with 3,345 all-purpose yards, including 2,536 rushing yards, and 45 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to a 12-2 record and a state semifinal berth.

Rounding out the group, Wright, a 5-9, 170-pound, rising sophomore receiver, dazzled during his freshman campaign with the Rams, earning recognition as both an FWAA Freshman All-American and an ESPN True Freshman All-American. He finished the year with 17 carries for 214 yards and two touchdowns with 57 catches for 805 yards and another four scores.

Coming off a Daily News Offensive Player of the Year Award as a junior in 2017, Wright wracked up 1,598 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior, leading the Raiders to the Region 1-6A finals.