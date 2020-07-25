Thibodaux native Amik Robertson is officially a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced today that they have officially signed Robertson, who was selected in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft this year.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported that Robertson’s deal is worth $3.789 million with a $494,400 signing bonus. The Raiders also signed six other picks from the 2020 NFL draft class today, including receiver Henry Ruggs III, cornerback Damon Arnette, running back Lynn Bowden Jr., receiver Bryan Edwards, linebacker Tanner Muse and offensive guard John Simpson.

The Raiders’ rookies reported for training camp on Thursday. Veterans will report Sunday and the first practice is set for Tuesday. The Raiders are playing their first season in Las Vegas this year.

Robertson, a 5-foot-9, 183-pound cornerback, played high school football at Thibodaux High and college football at Louisiana Tech. He was selected 139th overall in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At Louisiana Tech, he started all 38 games for the program, compiling 184 tackles, (138 solo), including 23 for loss, four sacks, 14 interceptions, including three returned for scores, 48 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries. Robertson's 48 passes defensed over his career ranked second among all active career leaders in the NCAA.

In his final season in 2019, Robertson was recognized as an All-American, first-team Conference-USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Year after starting in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, compiling 60 tackles (44), including a career-high eight for loss, one sack, five interceptions with a career-high two returned for touchdowns, while adding an incredible 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

While at Thibodaux, Robertson earned all-state honors, while also being named to the All-District team and being recognized as the The Courier and Daily Comet’s All-Region MVP as a senior in 2016.