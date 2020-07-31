Area divers took advantage of the two day mini-season for lobster this week.

Capt. Tom Schmitz of Emerald Coast Scuba took a group out Wednesday aboard the Under Pressure for the mini season.

The mini-lobster season is always the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July. This year the days were July 29-30.

Capt. Schmitz and his divers traveled about 15 to 20 miles offshore and found five spiny lobster, eight shovelnose and 20 or so lionfish.

The group also saw eels as well as shark on the dive.