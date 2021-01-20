Simply Mac now open in Destin Commons and is all about Apple products

The name says it all — Simply Mac.

Simply Mac is basically all about Apple, and is the newest business to open its doors at Destin Commons.

“We are a premier partner with Apple, so we’re going to be your outlet store for this area,” said Jamale DuBose Matthews, store manager for Destin.

“Our technicians are trained by Apple and they are all Apple certified,” he said, noting that they have metrics they have to meet.

Simply Mac offers everything from the MacBook, iPad mini, Apple watch, iPhones, and Air Pods, plus many accessories as well as certified pre-owned Apple laptops.

Also, on the walls you can find cases for iPhones, laptops, mini’s and straps for the Apple watch and cords galore and more.

“Just about any accessory that you come up with that you might need, we have a good portion of those,” DuBose Matthews said.

Simply Mac had its grand opening Jan. 9 and is located just around the corner from the AMC Theater between Gulf Coast Burger Company and Its Sugar in Destin Commons.

As of Jan. 15, the signage for the store was not up but the doors are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

With Simply Mac being a partner with Apple they offer a lot of the same services and more.

They can do diagnostics, change out screens, replace batteries and Simply Mac offers data transfer from one device to the other.

They also have certified pre-owned laptops for sale that you can add a warranty to.

“We also do trade-ins,” said Chris Huff, Simply Mac team leader who is in Destin helping with the training. “We follow the same process that Apple does.”

Basically, Simply Mac would run diagnostics on the device and make sure everything is OK, and then give the customer the value on it and apply it to any purchase in the store.

“Our whole goal is to be North America’s preeminent Apple partner – that's what we want. We do everything they do and then some,” Huff said.

Simply Mac is a national corporation and has been around since 2008.

“We’re a very unique store,” Huff said. “There’s a lot that Apple doesn't do right now because of COVID that we do as far as the walk-ins and face to face interactions.

“We are a trusted advisor in the community that people can come to with all Apple needs. Our goal is to do that with excellence in all that we do,” said Huff who’s been with Simply Mac since 2016.

“We’re pumped and excited,” Huff said to be in Destin. “I think it’s going to be a staple in this community."

“Come in and let us be your Apple store … we’re here to service the community,” DuBose Matthews added.

