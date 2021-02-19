LuLu’s Destin hosts weekly Job fairs every Thursday

Special to Gannett

DESTIN —LuLu’s restaurant in Destin is seeking enthusiastic, fun-loving team members to join their crew. With positions available in all areas, they are holding Job Fairs every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. with interviews and the potential of hiring on the spot. Or, applicants can stop by anytime, seven days a week, for a job interview on the spot.

GM Vanessa Owen commented, “Looking for a fun job, a career, work with a view, and great benefits? As one of the busiest restaurants in Destin, we have it all at LuLu’s. We care about our staff and have a variety of positions open ranging from servers to bartenders, line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, beach patrol/security, merchandise sales associates, and more. It’s easy to apply. Applications can be found online and completed before the applicant comes to LuLu’s, or they can fill out an application at LuLu’s.

LuLu’s is owned by Lucy Buffett, sister of famous musician Jimmy Buffet. She is a creative restaurateur, cookbook author and story teller. There are so many different elements that go into the LuLu’s experience. Notable things are their outstanding fresh food, great service, a family-friendly open air dining environment, fun shopping, a beach for the kids, live music nightly, and a waterfront setting. It’s all designed to give a taste of the authentic LuLu's ambience.

LuLu’s is in Destin overlooking the Choctawhatchee Bay at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. Visit LuLuBuffett.com/Destin, an equal opportunity employer, to view available positions.