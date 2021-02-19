The Ships Chandler reschedules Freeport groundbreaking to Feb. 25

Special to Gannett

Due to inclement weather, The Ships Chandler has rescheduled the groundbreaking ceremony of their second marine and service center, located at 17309 US Hwy. 331 in Freeport, to Thursday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m.

The new location will offer state-of-the-art service including a new boat dealership featuring top of the line brands, including Maverick, Hewes, Pathfinder, and Cobia boats. The new center will also brokerage boat sales, engine sales for Yamaha and Mercury Outboards, engine service and warranty for Yamaha and Mercury Outboards, engine parts and accessories, boat/marine repair and maintenance services, boat/marine parts and accessories, gelcoat repair, boat detail service, and custom marine work, including electronics, boat restoration, and a refurbish shop.

ABOUT: The Ships Chandler is a family-run boating and fishing business that has operated in Destin since 1980. Currently owned by Peter Wright, the business was started originally by his father. Peter Wright Jr., Peter’s son, is also a prominent figure in the business. As a family-owned and operated business, The Ships Chandler prides itself on their work while supplying their customers with the best service in the area. With over four decades of experience, The Ships Chandler staff knows the best boats for Panhandle area fishing, and what the best tackle, bait, and locations are for what’s biting that season.