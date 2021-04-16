Landry's to host job fair at Joe's Crab Shack

Special to Gannett

Landry’s is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Joe’s Crab Shack, 14055 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin, where area residents are invited to inquire about a variety of positions including servers, bartenders, hosts, bussers, cooks, and dishwashers. The job fair will feature multiple Landry’s concepts including:

· Joe’s Crab Shack

· Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting Landrys to 77948 before attending the job fair. Validated parking is available for attendees.

Additionally, any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus. The signing bonus will be distributed $100 after 30 days and $150 after 90 days.

For additional information, please visit www.landryscareers.com.