Corcoran Reverie welcomes RealJoy Properties with expansion into Destin

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Recognized as one of the top brokerages in Northwest Florida with more than $750 million in closed sales volume recorded within the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors and FLEX Multiple Listing Service since becoming an affiliate of The Corcoran Group in April 2020, Corcoran Reverie announced recently that RealJoy Properties in Destin has joined the Corcoran Reverie family. The announcement was made at The Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center during a sales meeting, and virtually for all Corcoran Reverie agents.

“For us, it has always been about the culture that we cultivate within our brokerage and with our agents,” says Jodi Ketchersid, former owner of RealJoy Properties. “We saw how recognized the Corcoran brand is and the power that it would have for our agents, and we knew that was something we wanted to be a part of. Having a strong namesake and a people-centric culture matters to buyers and sellers, and by joining a firm like Corcoran Reverie, we believe that will set us apart in our market.”

RealJoy Properties was founded in 2006 and has since won numerous awards including ‘Finest on the Emerald Coast’ by the Northwest Florida Daily News in 2014 and 2015, ‘Best of the Emerald Coast’ for the Best Real Estate Group by Emerald Coast Magazine in 2015, and most recently, ‘Best in Destin’ by VIP Destin Magazine in 2019 and 2021.

“RealJoy Properties brings a strong reputation in the Destin market to Corcoran Reverie as we continue to expand our reach in Northwest Florida, and that is something that we are incredibly proud and excited to continue in the Destin market,” says Jacob Watkins, partner at Corcoran Reverie.

Having launched its first location in Seagrove with the merger of Hilary & Reverie and 30A Realty in 2020 with 80 agents, Corcoran Reverie has now grown to more than 130 agents through the welcoming of RealJoy Properties, and specializes in the high-end real estate market — from Destin to Panama City Beach.

“The past year has been amazing for Corcoran Reverie, but we are even more thrilled to announce on the cusp of our one-year celebration that RealJoy Properties is now part of the Corcoran Reverie family,” said broker and owner Hilary Farnum-Fasth. “Based on RealJoy Properties’ agent culture, sales record, and stellar reputation in the local market, it was evident that they were the perfect fit for our collective growth into the Destin Market.”

Corcoran Reverie will celebrate their one-year anniversary, Reverie 365: A Celebration of Success, on Thursday, May 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the firm’s Seagrove office. Attendees of the celebration will enjoy live music by Yacht Rock Schooner Trio, a live painting by local artist Maxine Orange, a silent auction benefiting The Sonder Project, and more.