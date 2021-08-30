HOWSE opens Miramar Beach location

Special to Gannett

On Aug.19, HOWSE hosted a grand opening celebration in conjunction with the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours.

The event kicked off with a ribbon cutting with the chamber to officially welcome the new business to the community.

Located at 43 North Geronimo Street, the HOWSE product collection is curated of custom upholstery made in America, hand-crafted custom tables made in Arkansas, and an assortment of accessories, lighting, and soft goods selected from all over the world.

The prices of their pieces vary in order to meet various budgets with the goal of having options for first time homebuyers and investors, while simultaneously offering a selection to completely furnish high end custom homes.