Dunkin’ gives sweet salute to service members with USO partnership in September

PANAMA CITY, FL (August 30, 2021) – This September, Dunkin’ and local Franchisee network, Purple Square Management Co. are showing its appreciation and support for those who truly keep America running by launching its new partnership with the USO. Beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 11, guests at participating Dunkin’ locations in Florida and Alabama will have the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 to the USO with 100% of donations supporting service members and their families. Throughout the Florida Panhandle and Alabama regions, guests can visit one of the 29 participating Dunkin’ restaurants to make a donation.

"Dunkin’ has a long history of honoring America's service members and their families, and the USO is proud to continue and grow our partnership with Dunkin’ in supporting our military communities,” said Jim Whaley, Regional President, USO Southeast Region. “Together, we are making it easy for our local communities to help keep our troops running, while joining us in celebrating our service members who give selflessly to our country.”

In another way to show gratitude to those who serve, local Florida Dunkin’ franchisee network Purple Square Management Co. will host active duty and veteran military members and USO representatives at select Dunkin’ locations from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. At each kickoff event, the stores are inviting active military and U.S. veterans to enjoy a free coffee and donut:

Panama City Beach — 11150 Panama City Beach Parkway

Pensacola — 720 N Navy Blvd.

Fort Walton Beach — 169 Eglin Parkway NE

“Dunkin’ is proud to partner with the USO and show our support for the men and women who have served our country,” said Vik Patel, president and CEO of Purple Square Management Co. “We’re thrilled we can aid the USO’s mission to give back to service members and really look forward to getting the local community involved to support! This is a special opportunity to help keep our heroes running, not just at our restaurants, but also at home.”

