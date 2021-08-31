ReStore ribbon cutting rescheduled for Friday, Sept 10 at 9 a.m.

Special to Gannett

On Friday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. Habitat for Humanity of Walton County will be cutting its Grand Opening Ribbon. The public is invited to celebrate this milestone event. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is at 2440 U.S. 98 West in Santa Rosa Beach.

Habitat ReStore is a home improvement store and resale center that sells donated new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity uses funds raised by its ReStores to help build homes in partnership with low-income families.

The first ReStore in Walton County opened in Freeport back in 2006. Through the years, the Walton County ReStore has served thousands of residents throughout the Panhandle but has suffered many difficulties as well. Previous locations endured major flooding, vandalism, theft, and space issues. By tripling the space of their previous location, the new ReStore will allow them to serve many more deserving families in our community.

“The opening of this new ReStore marks the latest step in our efforts to create more affordable housing in Walton County,” said Teresa Imdieke. “We thank our supporters, our ReStore shoppers, and the entire community for helping make this possible. Like our homeowners, we are proud to finally have a permanent place to call home."

Habitat ReStores rely on the generous donations of new and gently used household items, building supplies, and furniture to help Habitat create homeownership opportunities. To find out how you can get involved or help, call 850-660-6004 or email admin@waltoncountyhabitat.org.