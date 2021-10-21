BayView Private Wealth opens new Destin office

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — On Oct. 14, BayView Private Wealth celebrated its new Destin location with a ribbon cutting.

BayView Private Wealth is a financial planning firm that provides personalized and comprehensive wealth management, investment management, and ongoing guidance. The new office is at 1234 Airport Road Suite 121.

President and Wealth Advisor Mark Dutram CPWA, CFP, AEP, has more than 25 years of experience helping meet the financial, retirement and investment planning needs of families, business owners, and professionals.

“Being able to carry the legacy that the BayView team has cultivated over the years to a new home feels incredibly rewarding,” Dutram said.

For more information, visit www.BayViewWealth.com or call 850-990-0618.