Ribbon cutting held Nov. 30 at Coastal Reflections

DESTIN — Photographer and photo booth rental company Coastal Reflections LLC celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Destin Chamber on Nov. 30.

Offering a wide selection of modern photo booths, such as the Mirror X and 360 photo booth, Coastal Reflections provides seamless, personalized services for clients’ special occasions.

All photo booth rental packages include the services of a photo booth attendant, a digital gallery, and instant image sharing. Photo booths can be rented for up to four hours and additional time can be requested.

Extra features, such as customized props and backdrops, can be added to any package. For those celebrating within 50 miles of Fort Walton Beach, complimentary delivery and setup is provided.

For details, call 850-582-5711 or visit www.coastalreflectionsphotobooth.com.