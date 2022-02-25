Pet Supplies Plus of Destin to host grand opening with natural foods, toys, goods and health services

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

DESTIN — Pet Supplies Plus recently opened a location at 4424 Commons Drive to offer local pet parents a hassle-free way to find better products while saving them money and celebrating the fun of pet ownership.

The store also will offer amenities such as full-service grooming, a self-service pet wash and a 1,300-square-foot, rubber matted flex space to be utilized for dog training, dog chiropractors and other pet professionals, workshops, and an underwater treadmill and Bemer device to help pets in need.

Pet Supplies Plus also boasts a knowledgeable pet care team, delivery service and a carry-out benefit in which team members carry heavy items to customers’ cars.

The store is owned by local entrepreneurs Diane Cooke, Devin Williams and Deb Lunsford. Diane and Devin are mother and daughter and have previously worked together in a K9 business. Cooke has been friends with Lunsford for 30 years, and she also is Devin’s godmother.

Cooke, Williams and Lunsford will partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and nonprofits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives.

“As an owner of a geriatric dog, I am told frequently that my dog should visit a facility that offers aqua therapy, dog chiropractors and other services that assist with dog rehab/exercise and therapies to enhance their health,” Cooke said. “Unfortunately, those services aren’t offered nearby, and I was inspired to change that. I’m grateful to bring a Pet Supplies Plus store to my community so Destin-area pets can receive the treatment they need to live a long and healthy life.”

To welcome the community, Pet Supplies Plus will host a weekend-long grand opening event. Beginning on Saturday, Feb. 26, and continuing through Sunday, Feb. 27, the new store will offer special prize giveaways, sale prices and more.

The primary giveaways are as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 26 – A pet adoption from Saving Our Souls Pet Rescue and dog demos from local Personal Protection and Obedience Trainers and the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. Mystery scratch cards from $5-$10 will also be given to neighbors throughout the day. Silent auctions and vendors will also be present.

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27 – Neighbors have a chance to win a complimentary, one-year supply of dog or cat food.

Sunday, Feb. 27 – The first 100 neighbors who enter the store will receive a coupon for a free, small bag of dog or cat food — valid for any brand in the store.

Pet Supplies Plus offers Destin pet parents a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services at low prices and focus on a unique, rich in-store experience for “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers).

Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where knowledgeable team members will answer questions, offer tips or just get on their hands and knees to play with pets.

Neighbors have access to an experienced and knowledgeable team to help them find everything they need. Each team member is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods, and are able to answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons on products they purchase frequently and monthly specials that result in big savings.

Hours

Pet Supplies Plus is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call call 850-837-0688 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. The shelves are stocked with a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Easily find your pet's favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in the store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship.

Pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation’s largest independent pet store with over 600 locations in 38 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.