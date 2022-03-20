New Orleans-based Ruby Slipper opening first Destin location offering eggs Benedict, beignets

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — New-Orleans born all-day brunch restaurant Ruby Slipper has announced it will open in Destin later this year at 34902 Emerald Coast Parkway, an outparcel to the Crystal Beach Plaza shopping center.

Ruby Slipper offers New Orleans-inspired twists on traditional Southern brunch favorites, including Eggs Benedict, beignets, Bananas Foster, pain perdu and white chocolate bread pudding pancakes, as well as eye-opening cocktails.

Ruby Slipper is part of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group’s larger expansion across the Southeast, which includes locations in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“We’re excited to bring our Big Easy-inspired brunch to the beautiful Florida Panhandle,” said Peter Gaudreau, CEO of Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group.

“Destin is a natural next step for our expansion along the Gulf Coast, with restaurants already in Mobile, Orange Beach and Pensacola. We think the Destin area captures that sense of New Orleans hospitality and southern charm that Ruby Slipper is all about,” Gaudreau added.

Ruby Slipper will offer a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant will have a 5,549-square-foot space and will feature indoor seating for approximately 140 guests and a vibrant outdoor space for about 25 guests.

In addition to welcoming guests, Ruby Slipper is excited to offer job opportunities to a local team, or krewe, of enthusiastic managers, bartenders, servers, bussers, cooks and dish techs. Job openings can be found on the Ruby Slipper website.

Ruby Slipper was founded in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina as a way to help draw people back to the founders' neighborhood.

Now over a decade since that first cozy storefront, the group has grown to operate two brands with more than 20 restaurants in six states. Both Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine remain owned and operated by the original founders. They serve all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails seven days a week.

