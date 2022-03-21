Thorpe honored as Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s March 11 Business Before Hours Sponsored by Holloway Yacht Charters, Jimy Thorpe, owner of A Superior Air Conditioning Company, was honored with the Chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

Not only does Thorpe hold quarterly first responders and veterans appreciation lunches in Walton and Bay counties, but he also donates 12 new air conditioning units to first responders and veterans each year. Through his company's Community Care Program, his team also raises thousands of dollars for local charities with programs focused on children, education, health and human services.

“Jimy is an incredible supporter of the community. Giving three full HVAC systems including installation to first responders or military members each quarter is beyond caring. It’s great to see caring, giving people succeed,” explained Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.