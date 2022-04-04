Destin Melting Pot adds fun, flirty conversation starters

Special to the Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Destin Melting Pot at 11394 US Highway 98 W. is making date night even more meaningful with Sweet Talk, an enhanced "Thursdate" experience with digital conversation starters that will allow couples to learn more about each other — complete with a romance-infused four-course dinner for two for $49 per person, rose petals and candles.

Melting Pot serves romance every Thursday with Thursdate, making it the official date night of the week. The digital experience begins when a Thursdate online reservation is made. The guest receives an email inviting them to send a digital invitation to their date’s social media inbox to spark excitement for Thursday.

To further enhance the unforgettable, interactive dining experience at the restaurant, Sweet Talk is accessed through a QR code at the table with questions — from lighthearted queries like “What is your favorite item dipped in melted chocolate?” to more thoughtful questions like “What can I do more often to make you feel appreciated?”

Sweet Talk was designed as a fun way to spark conversation if you’re getting to know someone or to learn new things about a significant other.

Couples can engage in Sweet Talk while enjoying a romantic dinner featuring their choice of hand-crafted cheese fondue, fresh salad, premium entrées such as filet mignon, Teriyaki-marinated steak, herb-crusted chicken breast, shrimp, Atlantic salmon and wild mushroom pasta, and the ever-decadent sparkling chocolate fondue.

Complete the experience with handcrafted cocktails such as the Love Martini, featuring Malibu rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and fresh strawberries or the pink crush featuring New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka, orange liqueur, white peach, orange juice and strawberries topped with Prosecco.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/destin-fl/thursdate-menu.aspx.