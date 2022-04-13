Destin recovery center featured in online series 'Small Business, Big Heart'

Special to the Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Eddie Mansfield, managing director of the Destin faith-based recovery program Path of Grace, is featured in the newest season of “Small Business, Big Heart,” an inspirational online series showcasing small businesses that are giving back to their communities.

In Episode 6, Mansfield discusses his journey from addict to his current role assisting women struggling with addiction through Path of Grace.

Mansfield discussed his own struggles with addiction and how it inspired him to help others facing alcoholism and drug abuse.

“I love seeing families reunited, that’s what keeps driving me,” Mansfield said during the episode.

He is joined by two women who recount their own struggles with addiction and road to recovery through Path to Grace. Previously homeless, one of the women had not seen her children in four years, but now owns a home, spends time regularly with her kids and works two jobs.

Mansfield also discussed how he was inspired by his parents to open his business, Favori Gift Boutique in Miramar Beach. He details the many struggles his brick-and-mortar clothing store has faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small Business, Big Heart” is produced by Deluxe, a trusted payments and business technology company, in partnership with Truist Financial Corporation. Each episode features Amanda Brinkman, chief brand and creative officer at Deluxe, and a Truist market executive who showcases Truist clients impacting their communities in unique and positive positive ways.

To view the Path of Grace episode and other Season 2 episodes, visit https://smallbusinessrevolution.org.