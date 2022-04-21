Neko Stubblefield honored as Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s April 8 Business Before Hours Sponsored by HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, Neko Stubblefield, Vice President of Membership and Community Development at Eglin Federal Credit Union, was honored with the chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in the community.

Stubblefield has been in the area for more than 24 years. She has had an extensive career within the financial services industry, serving in various management and leadership roles. She has also served the Destin community tirelessly on many nonprofit boards and provided financial literacy seminars to help prepare young adults for financial success.

“To be successful in business, you have to be successful in supporting your community. If you look at what Neko does across our region, she ranks near the top in community service. She and Eglin Federal Credit Union are involved in so much across our community. They understand it, and she walks the walk. She’s a special person,” said Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody.

