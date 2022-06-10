Design-builder chosen for 40,000 square foot DeFuniak Springs industrial facility

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Highland Group has been announced as the design-builder for Monolithic Building Systems’ manufacturing facility at the Mossy Head Industrial Park.

The 6-acre site will feature a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility where Monolithic Building Systems will manufacture its Emmedue (M2) concrete panel building systems for the Southeastern United States. The site also has an additional 40,000 square foot building pad ready for the Phase II expansion.

The new facility will create more than 50 jobs and will invest an estimated $15 million into the Florida panhandle.

“As a board member of Florida’s Great Northwest, I recognize the great economic development opportunities that will result from this project,” said C. Scott Shamburger, president & CEO of The Highland Group. “We are thrilled to have been chosen as the design-builder, and we look forward to working with all the project’s stakeholders to bring more growth and opportunity to the people in this region.”

Design is underway, and Phase I construction of the project is expected to begin in eight to 10 weeks.

Emmedue (M2) is an innovative, eco-sustainable building system utilized worldwide. To learn more, visit www.buildmbs.com.