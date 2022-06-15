Newsweek lists Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast was named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The hospital also received the designation in 2021.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is one of only three hospitals in Florida named as a five-ribbon facility on the list.

The Best Maternity Care distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families based on three data sources. These include nationwide online surveys of hospital managers and maternity health care professionals, medical key performance indicators relevant to maternity care and patient satisfaction data.

“Care teams at the Family Birth Place work hard to ensure the experience exceeds the expectations of each family that chooses the hospital for their care," said Erica Bottom, MSN, RN-C, OB and manager of the Family Birth Place at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast. “The hospital has the only NICU in Walton County, and is also the only hospital in the area to hold the Baby-Friendly designation in recognition of its commitment to the highest level of breastfeeding support and education.”



Approximately 1,470 babies were born last year at the hospital, a new record. The hospital also received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of an A for spring 2022.

Children in need of follow-up care have access to the Ascension Sacred Heart’s network of office locations in Santa Rosa Beach, Niceville, Crestview and Panama City, including pediatric orthopedics, pediatric cardiology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric urology, pediatric hematology/oncology, pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast also offers a pediatric emergency room in cooperation with the Studer Family Children’s Hospital. It includes four treatment rooms, one triage room and three observation rooms, plus advanced equipment specially designed for diagnosing and treating medical emergencies in kids.