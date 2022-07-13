Destin Commons welcomes new tenants as vision for its Office Tower

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Destin Commons welcomes six new office tenants: Affordable Home Insurance, AmCoat Industrial, HomeFi, South Oak Title, Timberview Choppers, and Tecaba Tech.

With the 70,000 square feet of office space over Main Street at the center 100 percent leased, Destin Commons now turns to the further development of Destin Commons Office Tower. With the increasing demand for Class A office space in the area, this six-story building offers 80,000 square feet of space with build-to-suit suite opportunities ranging from 5,000 square feet up to 28,000 square feet.

Office tenants have access to convenient parking while enjoying all the amenities that Destin Commons provides, including great dining options.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new tenants to Destin Commons, and we look forward to welcoming companies seeking office space that is appealing to a workforce demanding an increased commitment to quality of life at work,” said Daniel Poulin, general manager.

Taylor Allen Properties is the exclusive broker for Destin Commons Office Tower, with Chad Knaepple and Brett Stuart spearheading the project.

For space inquiries, contact Chad Knaepple at 850-687-4075 or Brett Stuart at 850-865-9123.