Summer at Destin Commons: 3 sand castles brought to life for shoppers to enjoy

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

DESTIN — Three sand castles have been sculpted at Destin Commons as part of a summer-long viewing experience. The outdoor shopping center now has three elaborately sculpted sandcastles on display, each with its own theme and local partner.

Playing on the beautiful beaches of Destin and all the area has to offer, Destin Commons hired Rick Mungeam, a sand sculpting professional of 12 years, to design and build sculptures representing Destin Commons, Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s Little Adventures program and the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.

Mungeam built each sculpture from the ground up by using up to 8 tons of sand. Each castle, sculpted using only sand and water, will stand tall at 5 feet and is sure to amaze all who see them.

Mungeam isn't concerned about Florida's unpredictable weather. Each finished piece will be sprayed with a weather shield to make it last through inclement weather.

The first sculpture is a representation of Destin Commons, while the other two sand castles represent local partners Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism’s Little Adventures and the Gulfarium.

Little Adventures is a program created by Destin-Fort Walton Beach to encourage families to discover new experiences that are fun for all ages. The locally-based program promotes "bite-sized adventures for the whole family" with a website that showcases water activities that are curated by residents.

Destin Commons shoppers are also able to enjoy a sand castle created in partnership with the Gulfarium. This sculpture features larger-than-life marine animals such as sea turtles, sea lions, dolphins and more.

The beautifully crafted marine life sand castle not only stands to represent the Gulfarium as a whole, but also its C.A.R.E Center, known as a beacon for coastal conservation through marine animal rescue and rehabilitation. The program has helped to rehabilitate and release hundreds of sea turtles found along the Gulf Coast.

Brooke Zannis, Destin Commons' marketing manager, looks forward to shoppers experiencing summer at the shopping center.

“Guests will enjoy these magnificent sand castles created by Beach Sand Sculptures throughout the season,” Zannis said.

“We are happy to partner with the Gulfarium and Destin-Fort Walton Beach to raise awareness for their respective C.A.R.E. Center and Little Adventures program," she added. "We encourage everyone to visit and enjoy these works of art and learn more about what each sand castle represents.”

Shoppers walking around Destin Commons will be see the sculptures and take photos.

A fun, interactive component is available for guests to enjoy in which they can scan a QR code to open an augmented reality filter inside Instagram to share on social media. An additional QR code is available to scan that will send shoppers to a link where they can be entered to win a special giveaway.