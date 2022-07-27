Emerald Coast Title Services, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale celebrate new location

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — On July 14, Emerald Coast Title Services and Hand Arendall Harrison Sale held a Summer Soiree ribbon cutting event to celebrate their new location. The event, held in conjunction with neighbor Hancock Whitney, showcased the beautiful new space, located at 111 N. County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Offering personalized real estate closing services along the Emerald Coast since 1983, Emerald Coast Title Services is a full service, ALTA Certified title and escrow corporation where customer service is the number one priority. With locations in Destin and in Santa Rosa Beach, as well as a free courier services, its knowledgeable team of licensed attorneys, closing agents, and title examiners are fully committed to making each closing experience effective and hassle free.

A full-service law firm for businesses and individuals throughout the Northwest Florida coastal region and Alabama, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale provides its clients with legal services in all areas of traditional civil practice. The firm has a fundamental commitment to creating long-lasting relationships. Cases and projects are staffed with the goal of achieving success for the client with maximum efficiency.

With offices in Mobile, Birmingham, Fairhope and Athens, Ala.; and Destin, Panama City, Panama City Beach, and Santa Rosa, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale is uniquely situated among the Southeast’s major law firms to provide legal direction to clients throughout Alabama, Northwest Florida and Mississippi.

For more information about Emerald Coast Title Services, call 850-650-0077 or visit ECTS.com. For more information about Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, call 850-650-0010 or visit HandFirm.com.