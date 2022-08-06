Eglin Federal Credit Union to add a DeFuniak Springs location. Here's the plan

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Eglin Federal Credit Union will start developing a property at 677 U.S. Highway 90.

The short-term plan is to install two drive-thru ATM/Video Tellers at the site. The project is being designed to look similar to the drive-thrus being constructed near Niceville High School, as well as the site at Jonquil Avenue and Mary Esther Cutoff in Fort Walton Beach.

Construction of a full-service branch in DeFuniak Springs is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the recently-announced Freeport branch, the new Pace branch and the Operations Center.

“Our Field of Membership is growing and so are our branch locations,” Eglin Federal Credit Union President/CEO Jerry Williams said. “The credit union is expanding our footprint to serve our current members closer to home as well as to provide convenient and affordable products and services, and financial wellness to a growing membership.”

Members can speak with a live teller over two-way video during regular business hours. Video Teller ITMs also operate as ATMs 24/7 using an EFCU ATM or debit card. Additional drive-up Video Teller ITMs are located at most of the Eglin Federal Credit Union branches.

Find other nearby surcharge-free ATMs at eglinfcu.org/locations.

Membership is open to those who live, work, worship, attend school and volunteer in seven geographic locations in Walton County. Learn how you are eligible to become an EFCU member by going to eglinfcu.org/join.