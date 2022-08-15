DeFuniak Springs partners with Jacobs Engineering to train staff

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The city of DeFuniak S has partnered with Jacobs Engineering, the city's wastewater contractor for almost 20 years, to provide basic-level electrical engineering training and certifications to the Public Works staff.

Maintenance Technician Ethan Norris, Parks Custodian Ricky Nelson and Street Technician Drake Pennington signed up for the free training to enhance their skills. They received hands-on training for troubleshooting, wire diagram interpretation, basic electrical components and work site safety. Each participant had to wire a working electric panel for their final project and test.

“I’m training for traffic signals in the transportation department,” said Pennington, a street technician who has been with DeFuniak Springs for one year. He and Norris are pursuing other certifications.

Jacobs Instructor Randy Rosbury, a 40-year licensed electrician, taught the four-day course in basic electricity to a class of seven Public Works technicians from DeFuniak Springs, Ponce de Leon and the Jacobs team.

Coordinated by Jacobs Water and Sewer Project Manager Stewart Duncan, the Maintenance Training Program is a win-win for the city and its contract team.

“This program improves their technical skills to reduce maintenance costs in the field and increases job safety, which is the greatest value, by improving their skill sets,” Duncan said.

DeFuniak Springs plans to host another training session soon.

For more information about DeFuniak Springs, visit www.defuniaksprings.net or call 850-892-8500.