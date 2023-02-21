LiveOak Fiber brings fast internet and world-class service to Northwest Florida

The Destin Log

LiveOak Fiber held a ribbon cutting celebration on Feb. 16 with the Destin, Greater Fort Walton Beach and Niceville Valparaiso chambers of commerce. The celebration also included a groundbreaking on internet service for Shalimar.

LiveOak Fiber is a new Internet Service Provider headquartered in Brunswick, Georgia, with offices extending west to Niceville. It offers fast internet speeds, world-class customer service, accessibility and localization. Its application allows you to control all your devices. No contracts are required, and there is no data cap. Find out more at liveoakfiber.com or call 850-635-6755.