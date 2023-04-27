Footprints Gifts celebrates 40 years of being the 'Best Little Shop on the Beach'

From seashells to big colorful birds made out of PVC pipe, Footprints Gifts, the “Best Little Shop on the Beach,” has it − and then some.

“We have something for everyone,” said store owner Janet Reeves.

“I try to cover everything that’s tropical, nautical and coastal, and I’ve stuck to my theme,” said Reeves, who just celebrated 40 years in business at the Miramar Beach location on the north side of U.S. 98.

Reeves, now 75, said she found out a long time ago that people just wanted “beach stuff” when they come to the beach.

Reeves opened the shop in March of 1983.

The building that now houses Footprints Gifts was once a service station owned by her in-laws. At the time, U.S. 98 was just a two-lane road, but now traffic zooms up and down the six lanes in front of the business.

When it was a service station, "they sold snacks, beer, they had a jukebox, two pool tables. And they had one supplier in Pensacola that sold beach towels, floats and beach toys,” Reeves said.

The service station was open for about 20 years, and then they turned it into apartments.

Reeves took over one of the apartments and opened the gift shop.

“Back then crafting was really big,” Reeves said. “I made a lot of crafts, and I had friends that made crafts, so I did some consignments with them.”

But she utilized the supplier from Pensacola that sold the beach items.

“I found out pretty quick, that everybody just wanted beach stuff,” she said.

"The guy that had the route showed me this big thick catalogue of all these cool beach things. He told me about gift shows and then I was on my way,” she said.

Reeves started going to gift shows in Atlanta and Myrtle Beach.

“They had lots of choices and ideas of things you can sell,” she said.

What keeps people coming back?

"The birds out there,” Reeves said, referring to the colorfully painted and handcrafted birds out of PVC.

“I've been selling Jordan’s birds” for several years, she said.

“He’s a true artist. I’ve seen others, but they are so simplistic compared to his. It’s all hand-painted and hand cut. China can never knock it off,” Reeves said.

Another big item in the store right now is “anything sea turtle,” she said, whether it be jewelry or something you would hang on the wall.

“We have so many items, that 85 percent of the people that come in, buy something. Because we’ve got something for everybody. We’ve got kids toys, decorating things, souvenirs … and people love shells.

“I’ve always had shells because that’s what that original company from Pensacola had,” Reeves said.

Footprints also has T-shirts and hats, children’s toys, jewelry, nautical items, palm tree-themed kinds of things, man-cave Tiki motifs, a white and silvery section and some pretty things in a lighted case, Reeves described.

“We have a whole flamingo section, we have a whole mermaid section, we have a fish section, a little bit of camper stuff, lake and river, and I even have a creek sign,” she said.

Reeves also has some kitchen ware items like serving trays and a few pineapple things, a few throw pillows, a bird section and some specialty shells in a case.

The Christmas ornaments are out all year.

Why Footprints?

When it came time to name the business, Reeves along with her husband, Doyle, and three boys each got to put in two names as suggestions.

But they had to explain why they put in the name, she said.

Reeves can’t remember if it was her or her husband who came up with the name, but she tears up nonetheless when talking about it.

“Remember the footprints in the sand, when I carried you. We always thought the Lord was helping us along the way," Reeves said, referencing the "Footprints in the Sand" poem.

“We all agreed on that one,” she said.

When the store opened it was just two lanes on U.S. 98 and then it went to seven lanes, Reeves said, noting she counts the suicide lane down the middle.

Did the increase in lanes hurt business?

“It hasn’t hurt my business. It continued to grow because we have a following. We have people that come back year after year, and they tell their friends about us,” she said.

"The last two years, business was really fantastic,” she said.

The reason was road construction.

“They were still working on the road, and they were going really slow, and they (potential customers) could see in the windows,” she said.

This year she said the store is getting a little bit less business because the roads are now fixed and traffic is going by quickly.

How long will there be a 'footprint' on U.S. 98?

“I plan to keep going,” Reeves said as she sat in the stock room earlier this week.

“They say it’s not work if you love what you are doing, and I do,” she said.

Although she’s not on the sales floor much anymore, she is still hands on, checking in the merchandise and setting up displays.

Reeves bragged about her two workers, who have been with her awhile. Donna Frazen has been with her for 10 years and Cheryl Robey for five.

“People just love them,” she said.

Footprints Gifts is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., most of the year.

The time varies once you get past October, Reeves said, noting they close about 5 p.m. And during spring break they stayed open until 6:30 p.m.

“Our hours are seasonal,” she said.

Reeves has no plans to close the doors of Footprints Gifts and hopes her sons see the value in keeping it going even after she’s gone.

“The temptation is always to get different kinds of merchandise in, but when you do that, you lose part of your trademark,” she said.

“But they are going to keep it," Reeves said. "We’ve got a footprint on 98.”