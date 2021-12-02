New luxury beach homes on sale at Seagrove

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Abbott Team recently announced Azzurro, a luxurious Gulf front community located in Seagrove Beach, along beautiful County Highway 30A.

Azzurro will include five Gulf front residences that are designed to impress.

“We are honored to be the sales team for Azzurro, and we look forward to introducing this amazing development to the market,” said Nathan Abbott, CEO of Abbott Team." We are further honored for the opportunity to help our customers discover their perfect beach home in paradise."

Located in Seagrove, these amazing beach-front homes offer private pools, elevators, four Gulf front suites, and ICF construction.

The first home coming to the market features seven bedrooms, 5,218 square feet and is situated on a half acre lot. This home enjoys a private dune walkover to the beach with 62 feet of coastal frontage and plenty of outdoor areas, including the elevated Gulf front pool and spa on the second level with a spacious deck to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Superb design and attention to detail is evident by Eric Craig of B. Design’s approach.

“This is a stunner,” said Abbott. “The home’s architectural lines, 10-11 foot ceilings and stunning finishes throughout create a masterpiece that has a true flow.”

Seagrove offers many dining and entertainment options and is in close vicinity to Seaside, Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach. Local’s favorites like Old Florida Fish House, Buddy's Seafood Market, Beachy Bean Coffee & Coastside 30A are all just a quick bike ride away.

Eastern Lake is one of the rare coastal dune lakes just west of Azzurro for fishing, kayaking or paddle boarding in a serene environment. The state park nature trails and paved bike trail are close by too, including Deer Lake State Park, and The Hub.

Specializing in resorts and coastal homes throughout the Florida panhandle, The Abbott Team has a long history of successful results over the span of three generations. As natives to this coast, they deliver a true local’s touch for their customers while building life lasting friendships.

“We are passionate about sharing this magical destination with others and it is a true honor for the opportunity to serve such amazing customers along the Emerald Coast,” Abbott said.

Azzurro’s homes are stunning, and owners can expect to generate $600,000 a year in rental income. Visit the website at www.azzurro30a.com to see floor plans, specifications, and design elements, and/or contact The Abbott Team at 850-803-7653 to secure this luxury home today.