Top 5 most expensive homes sold in February in Okaloosa County

Location, location, location.

When it comes to selling a home or residence, location is most always at the top of the list of important attributes, and such was the case for top sellers in Okaloosa County.

Ranging from $2.65 million up to $3.45 million, these are the Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Okaloosa County during February. All are located in the Destin area and just a walk away from the sugar white sandy beaches of the Emerald Coast.

The list was provided by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, a local organization made up of more than 4,000 Realtor members covering Okaloosa and Walton counties.

522 Vera Cruz Drive, Holiday Isle, Destin

Topping the list is this 4,254-square-foot property that sold for $3,450,000, which was $150,000 less than its asking price.

Built in 2010, the two-story home features six bedrooms and seven total bathrooms: five full and two half.

“It was just a gorgeous home, and it was on a deep-water canal,” said listing member Mike Jones with Bershire Hathaway Home Services.

Jones said the home has two boat lifts but actually has room for three boats.

“It was just a beautiful home … it had everything going for it,” he said.

Not only is it just a five-minute walk to the beach, but the house has a heated pool, stone patio deck and a gas firepit.

“It was just a very nice house and it was well kept and maintained. I would label it a place to call home,” Jones said.

4705 Ocean Boulevard, Destiny by the Sea, Destin

Coming in second is the 3,534-sqare-foot property that sold for $3,400,000, which was $75,000 less than the asking price.

Built in 1998, the three-story home was remodeled in 2022. The home is located in Destiny by the Sea, a gated community, and has five bedrooms, five full baths, a chef's high-end kitchen with Viking appliances, fireplace and much more.

“The level of finishes that were in this home … right when you walk in this house you feel that it’s upscale across the board,” said Caleb Midgett, listing member for Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty.

“They didn’t take the cheap route out when it came to doing the renovations,” Midgett said.

“It was turnkey, high-end finish level,” Midgett said.

Plus, it had good rental figures, noting the new buyers will be able to enjoy a good rental paycheck.

“It’s in one of the best neighborhoods in town. It’s gated, it’s private and you’ve got the beach just 60 seconds away. It was a special property,” Midgett said.

2809 Scenic Hwy 98, Crystal Beach, Destin

Third on the list is a 2,801-square-foot house built in 2004 that sold for $2,725,000, which was $525,000 less than the asking price.

This three-story home, which was refurnished in 2021, is in Crystal Beach, directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.

“The way the home is set up, it has a main home with a carriage house, and it maximizes the short-term revenue. It was just phenomenal,” said listing member Nikki Segraves with ERA American Real Estate.

The main home has four bedrooms, with two bedrooms in the carriage house. A pool deck separates the two.

The main selling points on the home were the Gulf views, its location with the beach directly across the street, and “killer short-term rental revenue,” Segraves said.

The buyer plans to use the property as a rental property.

1048 Hwy 98, Silver Beach Towers, Destin

Fourth on the list is a 3,126-square-foot, two-story penthouse that sold for $2,740,000, which was $91,000 less than the asking price.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse is located in the west tower of Silver Beach Towers, directly on the beach.

“It has an unbelievable view,” said listing member Janette Klein with Scenic Stays Real Estate.

Plus, the fact that it had five bedrooms was another advantage for the buyer, who was looking for a larger unit.

In addition to being located on the Gulf of Mexico, Silver Beach Towers offers two beach-front pools and two hot tubs.

Klein said the property was “unique … it was a penthouse and had a double car garage.”

84 Cobia Street, Crystal Beach, Destin

Coming in at No. 5, is a 3,389-square-foot property that sold for $2,650,000, which was $225,000 less than the asking price.

This three-story home, built in 2018, is located less than two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico and has seven bedrooms and seven full baths.

“The location and layout of the home” were the big selling points for the property, said listing member Ron Henke of Lokation EKCR.

The home has two bedrooms on the first level and then four on the second level with their own baths. Then on the third level upstairs is a “kids camp … it sleeps eight,” Henke said.

“It’s just a beautiful location and beautiful layout,” he said.

The backyard has a large pool and a covered patio for outside dining.

The house also has parking for eight.

“It was in mint condition, just a great property … the location, layout and parking space,” Henke said were all big selling points.