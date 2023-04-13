Top 5 most expensive homes sold in March 2023 in Okaloosa County

From great views of the Gulf of Mexico to beautiful home sites, both proved to be big attributes for homes that brought the most money in Okaloosa County for the month of March.

Ranging from $2.1 million up to $ 3 million, these are the Top 5 most expensive properties sold in Okaloosa County during March. All are in the Destin area, and most are located on or near the waterfront.

The list was provided by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, a local organization made up of more than 4,000 Realtor members covering Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The top two came in at the same sell price: $3 million.

4709 Ocean Blvd., Destiny by the Sea, Destin

Tied for top dollar is this 4,184-square-foot property that sold for $3 million, which was the asking price.

Built in 2004, the three-story home features five bedrooms and six total bathrooms: five full and one half.

“Location” was the main selling point of the home, according to listing agent Christine Waild, with On the Coast Real Estate Group.

“It’s right across from the Gulf and there is an empty lot right in front of the home … it gives breathtaking views of the Gulf,” Waild said.

The home also has balconies on the backside that offer views of the Gulf as well.

“It’s just beautiful, it was worth every penny,” Waild said.

The new owners of the home plan to use it as a rental.

514 Vera Cruz Drive, Holiday Isle, Destin

Tied for first is this 3,750-square-foot property that sold for $3 million, which was $5,000 more than the list price.

This beach house was built in 1972 and features six bedrooms, six full baths and two full kitchens. It is located a block from the beach and is directly on the deep-water canal on Holiday Isle. It has an enclosed deck and two covered boat slips. Plus, it has 12 parking spaces available.

The property was listed with EXP Realty LLC. The listing agent could not be reached.

15400 Emerald Coast Parkway 801, St. Thomas at Silver Shells, Destin

Third on the list is this 2,547-square-foot condominium at Silver Shells, located on the Gulf of Mexico. The buyer paid $2,615,000 in cash, which was $280,000 less than the asking price.

The three-bedroom unit was built in 2000 and features four total bathrooms: three full and one half.

Silver Shells is located in the heart of Destin on 30 acres with 1,000 feet of private beach. The property is gated and guarded 24/7 and encompasses a 7,500-square-foot lagoon pool with waterfall, hot tubs, kiddie pool and grills.

“The views” were the biggest selling points for this property, according to listing agent Russell Wamble with Five Star Properties RE.

The unit is located on the east end of the tower on the eighth floor.

“It has great views to the south and east,” Wamble said. The south overlooks the Gulf of Mexico while to the east, the view is of Henderson Beach State Park.

The people who bought the unit plan to use it as a second home, Wamble said, noting that St. Thomas is a rental-restricted condominium with semiprivate elevators that open directly.

“It’s fun to sell one like that every now and then,” Wamble said.

1348 Emerald Bay Drive, Emerald Bay, Destin

Coming in fourth is this 4,641-square-foot home, which sold for $2,275,000, which was $175,000 less than the asking price.

The Mediterranean-style home was built in 1997 and has 115 feet of water frontage on Choctawhatchee Bay. It features four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, with a first-level master suite and an expansive private bay-front pool.

“The top selling point without a doubt was the home site itself,” said listing agent Blake Morar with Scenic Sotheby’s International.

“The lot is 115 feet wide with a lot of pretty oaks on it. It was really nestled in,” Morar said.

And although the home was built more than 20 years ago, “the house had been extremely well maintained,” Morar said. “It’s a good solid house.”

The home also has a nice open concept floor plan with a lot of nice outdoor space as well, Morar added.

Emerald Bay is a gated neighborhood centrally located in Destin, offering a premier golf community and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.

The buyer plans to live in the home full time after retirement.

95 Tarpon St., Crystal Beach, Destin

Wrapping up the Top 5 is a 2,820-square-foot home that sold for $2,100,000, which was $95,000 less than the listing price.

The two-story beach house, which was built in 2013, features seven bedrooms and six total bathrooms: five full and one half. The house sits on a corner lot just two blocks from the sugar white sand beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. It also has a pool on property.

According to listing agent Bonnie Hall, with Coldwell Banker Realty, the biggest selling point on the property was the rental income.

"It had a consistent rental history and it's close to a beach access ... definitely always helps," Hall said.

"But mostly it was the history and the location is what sold it," she said.

"It had a really nice appreciation in the last couple of years," Hall said, noting that in the last few years it doubled its original price.

The new owners plan to use the home as a rental property.