DCWAF goes virtual for 15th anniversary auction

MIRAMAR BEACH – Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF), one of the nation’s premier fundraising organizations, has announced that they are moving the 15th anniversary auction to a fully virtual format in an effort to ensure the safety of all participants while continuing to raise money for children in need in Northwest Florida.

All bidding will be conducted through DCWAF’s online bidding partner, Greater Giving. The 15th annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family was originally scheduled for April 24-26 and was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Silent, Super Silent, and Almost Live auction lot categories will open Friday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. CST and remain available for bidding until noon on Sunday, Aug. 23. The live auction, boasting 29 impressive lots reformatted to focus on domestic and private air experiences during the pandemic, will open at 9 a.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 22, and will close in waves in conjunction with a special live broadcast presentation.

DCWAF will broadcast the auction live via a YouTube live stream from a studio location at the Hilton Sandestin, where a fully staffed team will be managing online bids simultaneously with the live broadcast. The live auction will begin at 4 p.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 22. To view the live stream, viewers are asked to visit the auction event page on dcwaf.org to access the live stream link.

Registration to the virtual auction is open to all those wishing to bid for a good cause. For more information on bidding procedures, lot offerings, and to register for the virtual auction, visit dcwaf.org.