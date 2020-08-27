Concerts in the Village this fall

The Destin Log

Enjoy the music of Casey Kearney at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold