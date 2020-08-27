Destin events and entertainment Aug. 29

The Destin Log

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, visit https://www.cityofdestin.com/ to register or view at www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Sept. 3

Closed Labor Day, Sept. 7

City Council, 6 p.m. Sept. 8

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Sept. 17

City Council, 6 p.m. Sept. 21

Last Call Before Fall

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will say goodbye to summer and hello to fall from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and meet in the Events Plaza for a concert featuring Jessie Ritter, followed by fireworks show. Be sure to enter ithe raffle for a chance to win Sandestin Gold Gift cards.

Human Trafficking Awareness March

Circuit 1 Human Trafficking Task Force for Walton, Okaloosa, Bay, Santa Rosa, and Escambia counties will hold a Human Trafficking Awareness March at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park. Care baskets will be put together for Human Trafficking survivors in our area. Those attending are asked to donate to the baskets. Call 850-598-1708 for more information.

Back To School Blessing

All students, teachers, administrators and school staff are invited to Destin United Methodist Church’s annual Back To School Blessing from 4:40-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at 200 Beach Street. Drive thru DestinUMC campus to be prayed over and blessed for this new school year.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 2 with Will Thompson Band at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.:

• Sept. 9: The Blenders

• Sept. 16: Geoff McBride

• Sept. 23: Bay Bridge Band

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Sip N' Stroll

A book signing with Jason Lindblad will be held during the gallery’s Sip N’ Stroll from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4. “Send in the Nouns” is available for purchase at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 US Hwy. 98 in Miramar Beach.

Baytowne Art Walk

The Annual Baytowne Art Walk will be from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 4-6. Stroll the Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from both regional and local artists. Enjoy live music throughout the festival from local artists and a spectacular fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society

will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 130 Hollywood Blvd. NW, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of Casey Kearney at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Saturday in The Park

Join the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida in Valparaiso for the Patriotic Puppy Parade 2020 at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. Judging starts at 10:30. There will be live entertainment, craft vendors and food. Bring your best friend wearing their best patriotic outfits. Registration and entry fee necessary before Sept 12. Cost $15 or $10/museum members. Phone 850-678-2715.

International Talk Like A Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of adventure from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the Throwback Thursday featured film, “101 Dalmations” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

History Sandwiched In

Musician Ellen Shepard will perform her Hammered Dulcimer with a brief history of the Dulcimer and have her CD for sale from 12-1 p.m. Sept. 25.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Destin 2020 Hurricane Information Guide

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2020 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website at https://www.cityofdestin.com/8/Services and City of Destin Government Facebook page.This guide is designed to provide valuable information to use before, during and after a storm.

Henderson Beach State Park, Joe's Bayou annual pass requests

Residents can submit their Henderson Beach State Park annual pass requests online at https://www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Rebate requests and Joe’s Bayou Boat launch passes for residents and non-residents are also available through online submission. Requests will be processed and made available for mail delivery or curbside pickup at Destin City Hall. Call City Hall at 837-4242 to schedule a pick-up time. Upon completion of the request and verification, payments will be accepted.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

TRUMP Boat Rally/Parade

Bring your boat or rent a boat/watercraft with Trump banners/flags to show support for President Trump from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Meet at east side of Mid-Bay Bridge by LuLu's from 10:30-10:50 a.m.then start at 11 a.m. and head to Pensacola Beach and back. Event is free.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.