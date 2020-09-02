CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 5

Walton Sun

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible. For a complete list, visit waltonsun.com.

Sip N' Stroll

A book signing with Jason Lindblad will be held during the gallery’s Sip N’ Stroll from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 4. “Send in the Nouns” is available for purchase at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 US Hwy. 98 in Miramar Beach.

Baytowne Art Walk

The Annual Baytowne Art Walk will be from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 4-6. Stroll the Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from both regional and local artists. Enjoy live music throughout the festival from local artists and a spectacular fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.

Celebration of Freedom

The DeFuniak Springs Business and Professional Association is hosting a delayed 4th of July celebration on Labor Day, Sept. 7. The event will begin with a parade at 3 p.m. around the Lakeyard on Circle Drive. Prizes will be awarded for best floats. To enter call Carolyn Mora at 850-892-3950 or 850-974-6774. Celebration will continue at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies and entertainment by Shane Owens in the Lakeyard Amphitheater. Fireworks will conclude the celebration at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9 with The Blenders on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Sept. 16: Geoff McBride

• Sept. 23: Bay Bridge Band

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

• Oct. 7: Boukou Groove

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of Casey Kearney at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

International Talk Like A Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of adventure from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the Throwback Thursday featured film, “101 Dalmations” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.