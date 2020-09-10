CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 12

The Destin Log

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset today at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America meetings are from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27. For the Sept. 27 meeting, bring your favorite stitching tool as a show and tell. The meetings are held in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16 with Geoff McBride on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Sept. 23: Bay Bridge Band

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

• Oct. 7: Boukou Groove

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Military Career Fair

CareerSource Okaloosa Walton (CSOW) is hosting a Military and Veterans Career Fair and Expo on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Premier Virtual. This event is an opportunity to "meet" and connect with Veteran- and Military-oriented organizations, training providers, and employers. It is open to the public — a military affiliation is not required to attend. Participants must register at https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/1537-military-veteran-career-fair-expo.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17 and Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

International Talk Like A Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of adventure from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Theatre for Young Audiences: Musical Comedy presents Red Riding Hood at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and 27.

Purchase tickets at tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the Throwback Thursday featured film, “101 Dalmations” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Fly Fishing Film Tour

Shoreline Church is bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Destin at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Shoreline Church for the third year in a row. Teaming up with Bote Boards and the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, enjoy an evening of fly fishing and raffles while watching the film on the largest LED screen in the city. Tickets on sale now at https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Destin-Fl-36911

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairts in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.