DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 12

The Destin Log

Please send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance, if possible.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Bid Committee, 2 p.m. Sept. 17

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17

City Council, 6 p.m. Sept. 21

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Sept. 28

Saturday in The Park

Join the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida in Valparaiso for the Patriotic Puppy Parade 2020 at 10 a.m. Sept. 12. Judging starts at 10:30. There will be live entertainment, craft vendors and food. Bring your best friend wearing their best patriotic outfits. Cost $15 or $10/museum members. Phone 850-678-2715.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America meetings are from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27. For the Sept. 27 meeting, bring your favorite stitching tool as a show and tell. The meetings are held in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16 with Geoff McBride at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Sept. 23: Bay Bridge Band

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

• Oct. 7: Boukou Groove

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Military Career Fair

CareerSource Okaloosa Walton (CSOW) is hosting a Military and Veterans Career Fair and Expo on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Premier Virtual. This event is an opportunity to "meet" and connect with Veteran- and Military-oriented organizations, training providers, and employers. It is open to the public — a military affiliation is not required to attend. Participants must register at https://premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/1537-military-veteran-career-fair-expo.

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17 and Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

International Talk Like A Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of adventure from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and much more.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Theatre for Young Audiences: Musical Comedy presents Red Riding Hood at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 and 27. Purchase tickets at tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html.

Bird-watching

The Destin Library will present a new interactive bird-watching program this fall. Birding with the Destin Library begins Sept. 21 and continues through Nov. 16 with eight weeks of activities, articles, and videos all presented through the Beanstack app. To sign up for Beanstack, download the app on your mobile device or sign up at www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org. If you have any questions, call 837-8572.

The Alpha Marriage Course

A series of seven online sessions designed to help couples invest in their relationship and build a healthy marriage will run online from Sept. 23-Nov. 4. Non-married couples in long-term committed relationships also welcome. Each session involves video talks and discussion between the couple. The purpose of the course is to strengthen your relationship and set up the habit of a date night. There is no cost for the course but the purchase of two $10 Marriage Course journals is required. Scholarships or PDFs are available. For details visit iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course or email ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the Throwback Thursday featured film, “101 Dalmations” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Fly Fishing Film Tour

Shoreline Church is bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Destin at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Shoreline Church for the third year in a row. Teaming up with Bote Boards and the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, enjoy an evening of fly fishing and raffles while watching the film on the largest LED screen in the city. Tickets on sale now at https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Destin-Fl-36911

History Sandwiched In

Musician Ellen Shepard will perform her Hammered Dulcimer with a brief history of the Dulcimer and have her CD for sale from 12-1 p.m. Sept. 25.

Grace Lutheran Church Fall Clean-Up Day

Join with the Grace family from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 for a Fall Clean-Up Day to clean, organize, and get rid of clutter preparing the church building for fall worship and holiday activities. Needed items include pine straw bales, liquid wood cleaner, large plastic storage bins, hand held cleaning brushes, cleaner with bleach, Window cleaner, paper towels, cleaning rags, and wheelbarrows and rakes to use that day. Sign up sheet on the Welcome Center desk or send a message to Jen Wendt at jennwendt@hotmail.com.

Drive-thru Ice Cream Social

Join the Fort Walton Police and Fire Departments for a drive-thru ice cream social at City Hall on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Line up in your car to say hello to your first responders, take a look at some of the City's emergency vehicles and get a free ice cream treat — all done in a socially-distanced fashion. The event is sponsored by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors and Cinco Bayou Baptist Church.

Rock Out Climbing Gym in Destin

Rock Out Youth Climbing Club A is a six-week recreational program from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2 Mondays for ages 7-9 years old. Rock Out Youth Climbing Club B is a six-week recreational program from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4 Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Call 837-0526 or email info@rockoutclimbing.com to sign up.

Blessing of the Animals

A service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, just a short distance from the Destin Dog Park. The public is invited to bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier. For information, call 837-6324 or email jon.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairts in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.