ECTC kicks off 8th season with 2 productions

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Are you wishing life was a fairytale, right now? Escape into the magical world of live theater and it can be. Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) kicks off its eighth annual season on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast in September with two special productions performed in ECTC’s

performance space at 560 Grand Boulevard, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

The season curtain rises with a modern adaptation of the classic fairytale Red Riding Hood, ECTC’s first professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production of its eighth season. ECTC’s TYA program showcases professional actors performing productions especially selected

for young audience members.

Tara Padgett (Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley) and Grant Oberle (seen locally in Moonlight and Magnolias and Thoroughly Modern Millie) star in this musical comedy that opens Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and runs Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.; Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 27

at 2 p.m.

Tickets to Red Riding Hood are $18 for adults; $16 for seniors/military; $12 for children 4 to 12; children ages 0-3 are free and must sit on an adult's lap. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs.

For the second season offering in ECTC’s 2020-2021 season, Broadway sensation Nicholas Ward debuts his solo concert performance, Uplift!: A Fun Evening Filled with Broadway

Favorites, Laughs and Joy for one-night-only on ECTC’s stage on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Ward, a featured performer in ECTC’s Virtual Talent Show as well as Cabaret Broadway Playlist Live this past summer, returns to ECTC’s stage fresh from performing King Agnarr in the original cast of the Broadway hit musical, Frozen. Ward, who appeared as Mufasa in The Lion King, made his Broadway debut in the critically-acclaimed revival of On the Town opening the show with his rich basso profundo voice, singing Leonard Bernstein’s stirring number, I Feel like I’m Not Out of Bed Yet. He earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance in In Transit, Broadway’s first a cappella musical, which was then performed at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets to Uplift! are $28 per person. To reserve tickets for ECTC productions, purchase online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.