DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 23

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Sept. 28

The Alpha Marriage Course

A series of seven online sessions designed to help couples invest in their relationship and build a healthy marriage will run online from Sept. 23-Nov. 4. Non-married couples in long-term committed relationships also welcome. Each session involves video talks and discussion between the couple. The purpose of the course is to strengthen your relationship and set up the habit of a date night. There is no cost for the course but the purchase of two $10 Marriage Course journals is required. Scholarships or PDFs are available. For details visit iacdestin.org/the-marriage-course or email ethan.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 23 with Bay Bridge Band at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

• Oct. 7: Boukou Groove

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Bonehoeffers at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset through Oct. 12 at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing evening with the Throwback Thursday featured film, “101 Dalmations” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Fly Fishing Film Tour

Shoreline Church is bringing the Fly Fishing Film Tour to Destin at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Shoreline Church for the third year in a row. Teaming up with Bote Boards and the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, enjoy an evening of fly fishing and raffles while watching the film on the largest LED screen in the city. Tickets on sale now at https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Destin-Fl-36911

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host the OneBlood Big Red Bus for a blood drive on Friday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test in addition to the regularly administered wellness checkup.

History Sandwiched In

Musician Ellen Shepard will perform her Hammered Dulcimer with a brief history of the Dulcimer and have her CD for sale from 12-1 p.m. Sept. 25.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Theatre for Young Audiences: Musical Comedy presents Red Riding Hood at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Purchase tickets at tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html. Nicholas Ward debuts his solo concert performance, Uplift!: A Fun Evening Filled with Broadway Favorites, Laughs and Joy for one-night-only on ECTC’s stage on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Grace Lutheran Church Fall Clean-Up Day

Join with the Grace family from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 for a Fall Clean-Up Day to clean, organize, and get rid of clutter preparing the church building for fall worship and holiday activities. Needed items include pine straw bales, liquid wood cleaner, large plastic storage bins, hand held cleaning brushes, cleaner with bleach, Window cleaner, paper towels, cleaning rags, and wheelbarrows and rakes to use that day. Sign up sheet on the Welcome Center desk or send a message to Jen Wendt at jennwendt@hotmail.com.

Drive-thru Ice Cream Social

Join the Fort Walton Police and Fire Departments for a drive-thru ice cream social at City Hall on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Line up in your car to say hello to your first responders, take a look at some of the City's emergency vehicles and get a free ice cream treat — all done in a socially-distanced fashion. The event is sponsored by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors and Cinco Bayou Baptist Church.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America meetings are from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Bring your favorite stitching tool as a show and tell. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Rock Out Climbing Gym in Destin

Rock Out Youth Climbing Club A is a six-week recreational program from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2 Mondays for ages 7-9 years old. Rock Out Youth Climbing Club B is a six-week recreational program from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4 Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Call 837-0526 or email info@rockoutclimbing.com to sign up.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

HarborFest

Celebrate Destin’s heritage on the harbor from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 3 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy local fresh seafood, artisans, and live music on the main stage every evening. Entertainment includes Frank Fletcher at 5 p.m. Friday and SJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Performers Saturday include Dion Jones at 5 p.m. and DJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Cadillac Willy performs at 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and eats from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 13370 US Hwy. 98, in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from 11 artists from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators. Events continue on the first Friday of each month.

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

The Friends of Camp Helen host the opening of their pumpkin patch Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

Blessing of the Animals

A service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, just a short distance from the Destin Dog Park. The public is invited to bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion. Each animal should be under leash control or in a carrier. For information, call 837-6324 or email jon.iacdestin@gmail.com.

Dog Daze

2020 Dog Daze, brought to you by Friendship Veterinary Hospital, has been postponed due to Hurricane Sally. The new date is Oct. 3 at the Landing in Fort Walton Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An Evening Under the Stars

Zach Williams and Big Daddy Weave will be live and in person for An Evening Under The Stars at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Handheld umbrellas are allowed, but beach umbrellas or pop-up tents are not permitted. Please observe local social distancing guidelines for the health and well being of all fans. No recreational activities such as frisbee, baseball, or running allowed. Outside concessions and coolers are allowed, and there will be two food trucks. No pets.

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairs in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting.

Rocktober Concert Series

Watch the Destin Fishing Rodeo catches hit the docks with daily weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then rock out to a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 with Ven Loftin on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Free parking.

Oct. 17: Band of Revival

Oct. 24: Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes

Cabaret on the BOO-levard

Join the cast of First Date and other ECTC actors for a spooky night with your favorite hair-raising Broadway showtunes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Grand Boulevard. Spine-chilling selections include songs from Wicked, The Addams Family, and Beetlejuice.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

MKAF Festival of the Arts

The 25th annual Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the Festival include a live music lineup, souvenir posters and T-shirts, and more. General admission is $5/person. Children 12 and under and MKAF members are admitted free.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Subaru to the Rescue

Dogs and cats ready to be adopted from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be showcased at Subaru Fort Walton Beach, 916 Beal Parkway, from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 and Dec. 5. Adoption fees range from $45 to $125 for dogs, and $45 to $100 for cats. Fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, flea/tick/heartworm control and microchip.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.