CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 26

Walton Sun

Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Theatre for Young Audiences: Musical Comedy presents Red Riding Hood at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Purchase tickets at tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html. Nicholas Ward debuts his solo concert performance, Uplift!: A Fun Evening Filled with Broadway Favorites, Laughs and Joy for one-night-only on ECTC’s stage on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America meetings are from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Bring your favorite stitching tool as a show and tell. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 30 with the Forrest Williams Band on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Oct. 7: Boukou Groove

• Oct.14: Luke Langford Band

• Oct. 21: Chris Alvarado

• Oct. 28: Cadillac Willy

Sidewalk Art Gallery

The Watersound Origins community is being turned into a free Sidewalk Art Gallery from sunrise to sunset today at Village Commons, 530 Pathways Drive in Panama City Beach. Local South Walton artists are showcasing their art in mural vinyl form. Art was selected from the CAA's From a Distance Virtual Exhibition. Sidewalk kids’ games like Hop Scotch make this a family fun day.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

Throughout the month of October, the best fishing rodeo ever will be held in Destin. To participate, all you need to do is contact a local captain and charter a boat for a day of fun on the water. Once you’ve got your catch, head in to AJ’s for weigh-ins. Everyone’s invited to share in the fun and excitement as anglers show off their winning catch of the day.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Pickled Pickers at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Camp Helen State Park Pumpkin Patch

The Friends of Camp Helen host the opening of their pumpkin patch Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. Pumpkins will be sold seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. through Oct. 31 or until sold out. Social distancing measures will be in place. Everyone is encouraged to stay six feet apart and only handle pumpkins being purchased. Camp Helen State Park is at 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (Highway 98), Panama City Beach.

HarborFest

Celebrate Destin’s heritage on the harbor from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 3 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy local fresh seafood, artisans, and live music on the main stage every evening. Entertainment includes Frank Fletcher at 5 p.m. Friday and SJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Performers Saturday include Dion Jones at 5 p.m. and DJ Doc Roc at 7:30 p.m. Cadillac Willy performs at 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free.

Football Tailgating

Distillery 98, 835 Sereona Road in Santa Rosa Beach, will hold SEC football tailgating with Sports To Gaux Mega Food Truck beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. The ultimate backyard that comes to you, the food truck experience has its own fold out patio with TVS, bar, cornhole, and food. On premises Dune Laker Vodka courtesy of Distillery 98 and sponsored by Studio A at 30A TV (upstairs). Runs all through SEC Football games. For more information, visit distillery98 facebook.

Rocktober Concert Series

Watch the Destin Fishing Rodeo catches hit the docks with daily weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. then rock out to a free concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 with Ven Loftin on the HarborWalk Village main stage. Free parking.

Oct. 17: Band of Revival

Oct. 24: Tyler Livingston & the Absolutes

Cabaret on The Boulevard

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents an evening of live musical selections performed by the First Date cast at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 560 Grand Blvd. Upstairs in Miramar Beach. Meet the local and regional actors that grace the ECTC stage in an intimate cabaret setting.

Cabaret on the BOO-levard

Join the cast of First Date and other ECTC actors for a spooky night with your favorite hair-raising Broadway showtunes at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Grand Boulevard. Spine-chilling selections include songs from Wicked, The Addams Family, and Beetlejuice.

Bubbly Baytowne

Who's ready to sip and shop through The Village streets? Visit The Village of Baytowne Wharf for an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Check in by the fountain to receive complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass. This event is free and for 21 and up only. The village will be open to the public during this event.

The Gathering in the Garden

BeGenerous will host its third annual fundraiser where you will have an opportunity to partner with others in supporting this local faith based organization and The Yellow House Recovery Program, which encompasses efforts in aiding and assisting women coming out of traumatic life circumstances. Event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Point Washington Preserve Pavilion Event Venue in Santa Rosa Beach. Food prepared by local chef, live worship, silent auction and fellowship. Tickets available at eventbrite.

Spooktacular Nights

Celebrate Halloween with two nights of fun every ghost, ghoul, and goblin can enjoy from 6-9 p.m. at HarborWalk Village. The Boos & Booze Bingo | Pub Crawl & Concert on the main stage

Oct. 30 and Spook Street | Trick or Treating & Costume Contests with fireworks on Oct. 31.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of the Caribbean on the harbor from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at

HarborWalk Village. Tap your feet to the island beat.

Legally Blonde Jr.

Follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13 with Emerald Coast Theatre Company at Grand Boulevard. Legally Blonde Jr. features ECTC’s teens in this energetic musical that’s fun for the whole family.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.