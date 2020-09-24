Black Bear Bread Co.’s Bar Room reopens

Special to Gannett

GRAYTON BEACH — Black Bear Bread Company LLC. recently announced the successful reopening of its natural wine bar Bar Room last month, which temporarily closed in March due to the COVID pandemic.

Located next door to sister café Black Bear Bread Co. in The Shops of Grayton, Bar Room has expanded with new evening hours along with additional seating via a newly-constructed deck, offering an inviting covered, open-air ambiance.

Ranked in The South’s Best Bars 2020 by Southern Living Magazine, Bar Room is an elegant-meets-comfortable space offering a snacks and sharables-inspired menu based around Black Bear’s vibrant natural wine program.

“Bar Room offers a more grown-up evening vibe, something a little different from our all-day café vibe,” said Phil McDonald, Black Bear Bread Co. executive chef and co-owner. “Dave and I took several trips around the country prior to finalizing the concept to round out the creative details for it. We wanted to offer locals a day-to-evening space unlike anything else in the area with the same quality and delivery that we bring to our daytime coffee and dining experience.”

Craft beers on tap include offerings from Grayton Beer Company, Idyll Hounds Brewing Company and Oyster City Brewing Company. Local farm-raised oysters from small batch purveyors like Pelican Oyster Company and Outlaw Oyster are among the menu highlights alongside seafood favorites like classic shrimp cocktail with house-made cocktail sauce, Gulf shrimp ceviche served with house-made bagel chips, smoked wahoo rillette, and impressive cheese and charcuterie offerings, among other items.

The opening of Bar Room introduced a retail wine component centered specifically around Black Bear’s thoughtfully curated natural wine program. A rotating mix of 40-plus bottles are available for retail purchase for both dining in or to go, a welcomed addition for wine lovers seeking rare biodynamic wines made with minimal intervention.

“Bar Room is a perfect spot for a relaxed happy hour with friends or a nice dinner for guests that want to linger for awhile and not feel so rushed,” McDonald said.

Bar Room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The wine bar space is available for private event bookings. Bar Room is first come first serve and does not take reservations.

For more information on Bar Room, call 850- 213-4528 or email hello@blackbearbreadco.com . Follow Bar Room’s latest updates on Instagram at @ barroomgrayton.com .